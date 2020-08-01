Hurricane Isaias churns through Bahamas as Florida prepares

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Forecasters have declared a hurricane warning for parts of the Florida coast as Hurricane Isaias drenches the Bahamas on a track for the U.S. East Coast. Officials in Florida say they are closing beaches, marinas and parks in Miami-Dade County. Mayor Carlos Gimenez says the county has 20 evacuation centers on standby that could be set up with COVID-19 safety measures. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) late Friday and is expected to remain a hurricane for the next few days.