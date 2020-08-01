Barron Trump’s private school to stay closed for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump insists that schools reopen so students can go back to their classrooms, but the Maryland private school where his son Barron is enrolled is among those under county orders to stay closed. The order was issued late Friday by the Montgomery County, Maryland, health officer. He said his order to stay closed for in-person instruction through Oct. 1 and to conduct online classes only will be reevaluated before then to determine whether it should be extended, terminated or amended. Fourteen-year-old Barron Trump is due to enter the ninth grade at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland.