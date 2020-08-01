BIG changes on the way

Nice Saturday!

Saturday was filled with relatively low dew points and comfortable afternoon temperatures. Most of us warmed to the low to mid 80s. An approaching cold front was moving through Minnesota during the late afternoon sparking up a few showers. As the night progresses, that cold front will bring us a SLIGHT chance for a shower or two. Other than that enjoy a nice and pleasant night.

Cold Front...

That approaching cold front will significantly change our temperatures for the next few days. It's hard to believe that on August 2, I have a forecast high of 73 degrees! We will see mostly cloudy skies during the day with a north wind from 10-15 mph. We also have a slight chance for a passing shower on Sunday as well, but other than that it should be a great day to get outside. Lows Sunday night and Monday night could dip as low as the low 50s...wow!

Late Week Warmup...

Highs will stay nice and cool Sunday through Wednesday. Starting Thursday we will be back near 80 degrees but then Friday and Saturday look to be back in the mid 80s with higher humidity and storm chances. If you need rain in your yard, I am not seeing any signs for a significant rainfall event, at least maybe not until next weekend.

Enjoy your night!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears