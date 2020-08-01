Fowles, Collier help Lynx rally, beat Sun 78-69

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Napheesa Collier added 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Connecticut Sun 78-69. Collier made all seven of her shots from the field and had four assists. Rookie Crystal Dangerfield had a season-high 17 points for the Lynx, who trailed by as many as 10 points late in the first half. Jasmine Thomas hit a 3-pointer to pull Connecticut (0-4) even at 65-all with 6:50 to play but Minnesota scored the next 11 points as the Sun went scoreless for five-plus minutes.