From protests to compliance, Wisconsin responds as mask order takes effect

(WKOW) -- The first day of the statewide mask order brought divided feelings in some parts of the state.

While many across different cities and counties have been wearing masks in public for months now, others are just having to adapt to the new way of life as the order takes effect.

Dozens of people were out protesting the order in Brookfield Saturday. Few demonstrators wore masks as they lined the road with signs.

Some believe masks won't help stop COVID-19 from spreading, while others were more concerned about their rights.

"We're not anti-mask, we're not for masks. We're for choice and we believe our constitutional rights are being stepped on here by not letting us have a choice," said Whitney, who organized the rally.

A number of law enforcement agencies have said they can't or won't give out citations for violations.

In La Crosse, police say they'll get involved if necessary.

"Our goal is to not come out and be heavy handed with this situation. Our goal is to ask for voluntary compliance and we're very hopeful that our community will provide that for us," said Sgt. Tom Walsh, with La Crosse Police Department.

Some heading out Saturday in Wausau said they've come to accept the situation as the order takes effect.

"We have to wear it, that's how I look at it," said Sue Karau. "There's other counties in Wisconsin that have it in other cities."

Click here for more information about Wisconsin's mask order, which continues through September 28.