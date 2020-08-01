Grand opening of the republican campaign headquarters in Monroe County

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Republicans in Monroe County celebrated the opening of their new headquarters on Saturday with a special guest.

The special guest was John Pence, the nephew of Vice President Mike Pence. Pence joined candidates running in the upcoming elections to celebrate the opening.

"The road to the White House passes through Wisconsin, " Pence said. "Wisconsin elected President Trump in 2016, and with the help of folks in the badger state, we think we are in a strong position to do that. That is because this is a growing republican party, folks that have never voted or been involved in politics have come to these victory field offices like the one in Monroe County."

Pence said the state of Wisconsin is critical for the Trump 2020 campaign.