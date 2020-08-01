Impact Nutrition opens in La Crescent

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Impact Nutrition hosted its grand opening on Saturday.

The healthy shake store's co-owners cut the red ribbon with the La Crescent Chamber of Commerce at their new Walnut Street location.

Co-owner Ben Lasche said starting a business during a global pandemic is a challenge, but after 8 months of preparation, they were ready.

"We're just most excited to help build this community and help people be healthy and give them an option that's on the go and also that you can do that's no going to cause you to lose immunity or anything like that," Lasche said. "It will help you live a healthy active lifestyle which we really promote more than anything."

Lasche said the shakes contain immunity boosters, protein and a healthy amount of carbs and low amount of sugars.

The store is open on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.