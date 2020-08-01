La Crosse’s own, Tom Monsoor wins pro fishing tournament

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - The Fishing League Worldwide was in La Crosse as over 200 pro anglers spent the week looking for the biggest fish on the Mississippi. La Crosse's own, Tom Monsoor won the tournament.

Monsoor caught 20 bass and on a five-bass limit, Monsoor weighed his fish in at 12 pounds, 10 ounces.

The godfather of the Mississippi doesn't just get bragging rights, but also wins $125,000.

Monsoor says he caught most of his fish throwing a swim jig and is grateful to win at home.

"Tell you what, it's really cool here at home to do good. I mean I've done good other places but this year now, finally I did good. I love La Crosse. La Crosse is the coolest place. I've been all over the country for tournaments for 30 years. But I love La Crosse. La Crosse is one of the coolest places there is," said Monsoor.