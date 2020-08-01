Latino leaders urge better promotion of free virus tests

PHOENIX (AP) — Tens of thousands of coronavirus test kits that went unused during a 12-day testing blitz in Phoenix’s hardest-hit Latino neighborhoods shows a failure to spread the word to a community that’s often distrustful of government. Suspicion over uniformed National Guard members at the testing site and initial requirements to show IDs and pre-register also stopped many Latinos from getting a free test in the national COVID-19 hot spot. Community leaders say officials need to go beyond the obvious translations and press releases when communicating with Hispanic people. That can include promoting events on popular social media accounts or doing live interviews on Spanish radio.