 Skip to Content

Man arrested in connection with pro poker player’s death

New
4:17 pm National news from the Associated Press

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a professional poker player whose burned body was found in a recreational area in Michigan. White Lake Township police noted that the unidentified man who lives in Pontiac was taken into custody about 9 a.m. Friday after his vehicle was stopped near an area freeway. No charges have been filed and no other details were released. The burned body of 33-year-old Susie Zhao was discovered July 13 at the Pontiac Lake Recreation Area in Oakland County. Zhao had returned from Los Angeles to live with family.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content