National Mustard Day goes virtual

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Aug. 1 is National Mustard Day, and since 1992, the Mustard Museum in Middleton has celebrated the day with a giant festival.

However, due the pandemic, the celebration will be virtual this year.

Because the celebration will be virtual, the museum's Founder Curator, Barry Levenson, said he's renaming the day "International Mustard Day."

"It really does mean a lot of the Mustard Museum to know that everyone from around the world, people from India, from France, really everywhere can join us," he said.

This year, the theme is "Mustard, Sweet Mustard." Levenson said he's glad the day can provide some fun for people.

"We just think the fun of Mustard Day is something that people need, so that's why people need now is mustard, sweet mustard," he said.

The you can watch the virtual Mustard Day celebration here.