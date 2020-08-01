Oregon hopes for changes from ongoing Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Local leaders in Oregon are hopeful that a deal struck to reduce the presence of U.S. agents will continue to ease tensions as Portland tries to move on from over two months of chaotic, nightly protests. Overnight Thursday was the first time in weeks that demonstrations ended without any major confrontations, violence or arrests. The change in tone outside a federal courthouse that’s become ground zero in clashes between demonstrators and federal agents came after the U.S. government began drawing down its forces in the liberal city under a deal between Democratic Gov. Kate Brown and the Trump administration.