People react to mask mandate on day one

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On day one of Wisconsin's mask mandate, people gave their opinion of the new face-cover requirements.

"We've been through a lot worse in this country and people just need to pull up their big person britches and deal with it," Valley View Mall shopper Maridene Parr said. "When it gets close to your family you realize this is no joke. You need to take precautions."

Governor Tony Evers' mandate requires masks indoors at public places like Valley View Mall, but people do not need to wear them when they eat.

"It's not a big deal," Jack Lipski said. "It's a mask and a piece of cloth [it's] nothing to get political about."

"A lot of people think it's a hoax or just don't like to follow rules just because they don't want to be told what to do," Shantel Hartzel said. "I think if everyone understands that it's the best for everyone in the end and it's not a punishment or anything it's just what we all have to do to get through it."

La Crosse Police Department Sgt. Tom Walsh asks that everyone respect the new requirement.

"We feel it is a common-sense safety tool for our community," Sgt. Walsh said. "We're just asking our community to voluntarily comply with the governor's order."

According to the police department and Governor Evers' rules, people could get fined $200 if they choose not to comply.