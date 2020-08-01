SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Many summer plans for Americans are canceled until further notice because of COVID19. Because of this, the Sparta Kiwanis Club created a family-friendly scavenger hunt for people to participate.

The club worked with the Monroe County Local History Room & Museum to create the scavenger hunt questions.

The answers are to be filled out on a sheet of paper.

Steve Bernett, a Sparta Kiwanis Club Member, said the sites are generally located in the downtown area and some other areas within the city.

"The scavenger hunt gets people outside and exercising," Bernett said. "This activity is also great because people can't use google, or their computer to fill out the answers. Participants have to go around and look at things physically."

The Sparta Youth Scavenger Hunt is from August 1 - 15. To be eligible to win a grand prize, that participant must answer 16/18 questions correctly. Winning entries will be selected at random from all completed forms turned in by the deadline. Multiple grand prizes will be awarded at a value of up to $100.