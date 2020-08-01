Negotiators huddle in Capitol after $600 benefit expires

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington talks on a huge COVID relief bill have resumed, focused on restoring a newly expired $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit, a fresh $1,200 direct payment to most Americans, and hundreds of billions of dollars in other aid to states, businesses, and the poor. President Donald Trump is eager for an agreement, but talks so far have yet to yield progress. The administration is willing to extend the $600 benefit, at least in the short term, but is balking at other demands of Democratic negotiators like aid the state and local governments, food stamp increases, and assistance to renters and homeowners.