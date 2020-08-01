UPDATE: Mondovi residents returned to homes after possible threat

UPDATE 6:15 p.m.

Mondovi (WQOW) - Saturday evening, Mondovi Police Chief Colin Severson said the scene on West Main Street has been determined safe.



All responding units have cleared the scene, and evacuated individuals have returned home.



Nothing harmful was found on the stretch of road or the home that was being searched as a precaution.



Severson says that the threat is still under investigation by local police.

Mondovi (WQOW) - A dozen residents have voluntarily evacuated from a neighborhood after a threatening statement was made.

Saturday afternoon, The Dane County Bomb Squad and Buffalo County Sheriff's Office were called to a home on West Main Street that's the cause of suspicion.

Acording to officials from the Mondovi Police Department, the evacuation of nearby residents was a precaution. Officials had not found any explosives as of Saturday afternoon.

Officials said there is no evidence of any explosives nearby.

Police are currently working on investigating the home, and directing nearby traffic to clear the area.

Officials said the person that made the threatening statement is no longer in the area and is not in custody. When asked if police were searching for the person, officials responded that the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be continuously updated as WQOW learns more information.