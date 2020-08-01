Zimbabwean author freed after night in jail for protest

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — An internationally known Zimbabwean author and several other people have been released on bail on Saturday, after spending a night in police cells for protesting against the government. The activists included author Tsitsi Dangarembga and Fadzayi Mahere, the spokeswoman of the main opposition MDC Alliance party. Dangarembga is the author of the bestselling novel, “Nervous Conditions,” and has recently published a sequel, “This Mournable Body,” which has received notable reviews and has been nominated for top awards. They were among scores of people who tried to hold low-key protests after military and police shut down the country’s major cities and towns and forced people to stay indoors Friday.