As school begins amid virus, parents see few good options

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — As the academic year begins in many places across the country this week, parents are having to choose whether to send their children for in-person classes or keep them home for remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic. Many are unhappy with either option. Offering parents choices eases some of the problems facing schools. If some students stay home, that creates more space in buildings and on buses. But the number of families with a choice has dwindled as the virus’s spread has prompted school districts to scrap in-person classes — at least to start the academic year — in many places.