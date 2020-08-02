Attack on prison in Afghanistan continues; at least 11 dead

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say that a complex attack by the Islamic State group against a prison in eastern Nangarhar province that began on Sunday evening has continued into Monday. A spokesman for the provincial health department says at least 11 people have been killed and 42 others have been wounded in the ongoing gunbattle. The attack started when a suicide car bomb exploded at the entrance gate of the prison. More assailants opened fire on Afghan security forces. It still wasn’t clear how many assailants were involved.