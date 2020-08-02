Coca-Cola to debut “Coke with coffee” next year

(WKOW) -- Coca-Cola has come up with a new beverage option: it's throwing coffee into the mix.

The company will debut "Coke with coffee" next year.

The drink will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and will come in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.

The drink will have double the caffeine of a regular Coke.

14 years ago, Coca-Cola launched a product before called 'Coca-Cola Blak,' but it was discontinued two years after it launched.

The company said 14 years ago, the timing wasn't right, but now consumer tastes have changed.