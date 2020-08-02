Cooler temps stick around

Big changes Sunday...

WOW! Sunday brought some cool weather thanks for an early morning cold front. Temperatures Sunday afternoon generally made it to the low 70s across the board with mostly cloudy skies. Most of us stayed dry expect for parts of far eastern Monroe and Vernon Counties. Lows for Sunday night will drop to the mid 50s for La Crosse but I think some of our northeastern communities could see lows in the upper 40s!!

Staying Cool Monday...

Monday looks like a really nice day. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s for most thanks to some sunshine during the day. I think some clouds will move back in during the afternoon but all in all our humidity levels will stay very low making for a comfortable stretch of weather. A few sprinkles are also possible Monday. 70s, sunshine at times, and low humidity levels stick around through at least Wednesday.

Some changes late week...

Starting Thursday our rain chances will begin to increase. We will also start to see highs back in the 80s for Friday and then into the weekend. I am seeing signs for some much hotter weather returning for next weekend, potentially 90s. We also will see more moisture back in the region meaning storm chances also return for next weekend.

Enjoy this cooler weather!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears