Finnish prime minister marries her long-time partner

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has announced that she has married her long-time partner, eight months after becoming the head of government. The 34-year-old Marin said on her Instagram account that she married Markus Raikkonen on Saturday, and posted a picture of the couple in their wedding outfits with a bunch of white flowers. Finland’s government said on its website Sunday that the wedding took place at Kesaranta, the prime minister’s official residence. It said the couple’s family and closest friends attended. Marin and Raikonnen have been together for 16 years and have a 2 1/2-year-old daughter.