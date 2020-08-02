Indians’ Francona misses game for gastrointestinal condition

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cleveland manager Terry Francona has left the team before Sunday’s game at Minnesota. The Indians says he has a minor gastrointestinal condition that’s not related to COVID-19. The 61-year-old Francona returned to the team hotel. First base coach Sandy Alomar took over managing duty for the four-game series finale against the Twins. Francona sat out one game last season because of surgery for a tear in one of his retinas. Three years ago, he missed a week for a procedure to address an irregular heartbeat.