Minnesota reports 8 new deaths related to COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota health officials report eight newly confirmed deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday.

That raises the state's death toll to 1,614 since the pandemic began.

Of the eight new deaths, five were in long-term care or assisted-living facilities. Of Minnesota’s death toll, 1,231-or 76 %- are residents of long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Minnesota also continued to rise, with 769 newly reported cases Sunday, bringing the state's total to 55,947.

Two new cases each were reported in Houston and Winona counties.

A total of 302 patients were hospitalized Sunday, down 15 from 317 the previous day. The number of those in intensive care units remained at 149.