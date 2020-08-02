Minnesota reports 8 new deaths related to COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota health officials report eight newly confirmed deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday. That raises the state’s death toll to 1,614 since the pandemic began. Of the eight new deaths, five were in long-term care or assisted-living facilities. Of Minnesota’s death toll, 1,231 _ or 76 % _ are residents of long-term care or assisted-living facilities. The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Minnesota also continued to rise, with 769 newly reported cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 55,947. A total of 302 patients were hospitalized Sunday, down 15 from 317 the previous day. The number of those in intensive care units remained at 149.