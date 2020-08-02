Noah’s Ark Waterpark closes after 2 employees COVID positive

LAKE DELTON, Wis. (AP) — A popular Wisconsin Dells attraction has closed until further notice after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus. Noah’s Ark Waterpark announced the closing Saturday on its website. In a statement, Noah’s Ark says it has implemented extensive safety protocols since opening this summer. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the water park says it will be working closely with the Sauk County Health Department and other experts on how to move forward. The statement says Noah’s Ark’s top priority is the health and safety of its guests and employees.