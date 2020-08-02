Onalaska looks to start school year with distance learning

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Onalaska School District plans to start the 2020-21 school year via distance learning.

The district posted their outline for the coming year on their website in advance of Monday's board meeting on reopening. You can read more on the specifics below.

"Given the current status of COVID-19 in La Crosse County as reflected by the Coulee Compass and the need for a timely decision concerning the start of the school year the District will be taking a phased approach to reopening," the plan document said in a synopsis.

It calls for using distance learning for the first 30 days of the school year for PreK-12. They'll monitor the situation on a weekly basis.

It later said, "The District would plan to move to the Blended Learning Model after two consecutive weeks in the “Orange” and in

consultation with the county health department of a prediction of continued status of “Orange” the third consecutive week. Staff and families will be notified when the compass changes with an anticipated start date of blended learning. Families will have approximately 3 weeks lead time to make appropriate plans."

The plan calls for all students, staff, and visitors to school buildings or on school transportation to wear a mask. Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis for those with a condition verified by a medical professional.

The district plan calls for every student to receive a computer or tablet if they don't already have one. The plan also calls for the district to set up hotspots for internet access for students and staff.

The board meeting is set for 6 p.m. You can watch it here.

News app viewers can read the plan here.