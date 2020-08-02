One injured in Vernon Co. construction zone crash

STODDARD, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is hurt when his SUV rolls over early Saturday morning near Stoddard.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said 54-year-old Kao Vang was traveling on Highway 35 south of Highway 162 in the construction zone around 6 a.m.

The sheriff's office said that Vang drove around a road closed sign into the construction zone.

His SUV hit a pile of gravel in the road which caused the vehicle to overturn.

It ended up on top of a stack of cement forms along side the road.

Vang was taken by ambulance to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse for non-life threatening injuries.

No construction workers were present at the time of the accident.