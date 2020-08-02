Packers remain confident in receiving group without Funchess

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst says Devin Funchess’ decision to opt out for this season isn’t necessarily causing the Packers to get more aggressive in seeking help at the wide receiver position. Funchess announced Tuesday he isn’t playing this season for the safety of himself and his family, The 26-year-old was the only major offseason addition to Green Bay’s receiving group. Davante Adams was the only Packer to catch as many as 50 passes or accumulate as many as 500 yards receiving last season. Funchess’ decision means the Packers will have to rely on continued development from younger receivers.