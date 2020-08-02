Red onions linked to salmonella outbreak that has sickened almost 400 people

(WKOW) -- The FDA is investigating a multi-state outbreak of salmonella poisoning that has sickened almost 400 people in 34 states that has been traced back to red onions.

According to a statement from the FDA, the FDA along with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state and local partners are investigating a multistate outbreak of 'Salmonella Newport' that has been traced back to red onions.

The FDA identified Thomson International, Inc., a company based in Bakersfield, California, as the likely source of the potentially contaminated red onions.

So far Salmonella Newport has sickened 396 people and put nearly 60 into the hospital. The first cases were reported between June 19 and July 11, the CDC said in a statement.

"Thomson International, Inc. has notified FDA that it will be recalling all varieties of onions that could have come in contact with potentially contaminated red onions, due to the risk of cross-contamination. This recall would include red, white, yellow, and sweet onions from Thomson International, Inc. Recall information will be made public as soon as it is available from Thomson International, Inc." the FDA said Friday.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is also investigating an outbreak of Salmonella Newport illnesses that have a genetic fingerprint closely related to the U.S. outbreak.

Infections have been reported in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Illinois, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.