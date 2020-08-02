Service union rallies against medical debt

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) rallied at Poague Park to peacefully demand that local hospitals stop suing people that cannot afford their medical bills.

SEIU organizers said one-in-four adults struggle with their medical debt in the United States and they're demanding that Gundersen Health System forgive existing debt and provide their employees with affordable healthcare.

"Our goal is to educate people that this is happening and that this is actually more common than most people realize," SEIU Organizer Amy Dummer said. "There's a lot of stigma and shame around not being able to pay your medical debt and so people don't talk about it. This is us coming out and saying we're not going to be silent anymore. We're going to talk about this."

Community member gave testimonials and then walked with their signs from Poague Park to Gundersen's campus.

Gundersen Health System released the following statement in response:

"The cost of care is too high throughout the healthcare industry, especially in the middle of a pandemic. Medical expenses can be difficult for many people, whether they have health insurance or not.

While patients do have options through interest-free payment plans, discounts for those who are uninsured, and free estimates for out-of-pocket expenses, more work needs to be done locally and across our industry to reduce the cost of healthcare."

Dummer said they plan to hold a sit-down meeting with Gundersen Health System within the next few weeks.