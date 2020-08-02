Sparta shoe store owner reflects on 118 years of business ahead of retirement

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Arenz Shoes closing in November after 118 years of business.

"It's time to not work weekends and it's time to do the things when somebody asks me, 'Hey Mike can you come and do this weekend?' Now I will be able to," Arenz said. "I've been here virtually every Saturday for 44 years. You have to work 5 to 6 days a week sometimes more than that whatever it takes. But if you're committed to that and you realize that if your customers are happy you'll be happy."

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heidi Prestwood expressed her gratitude for the shoe department store.

"Mike and Cindy have worked really hard to get to this point and with the empty building of course that's going to be sad and we'll look for new opportunities to bring people into this space," Prestwood said.

Arenz sold the building to his daughter and son-in-law. He said he hopes another retailer rents the building from them.

A going-out-of-business-sale is set to start August, 21 and the store will officially close in November.