2020 Watch: And the Democratic veepstakes winner is?

NEW YORK (AP) — Early voting in the presidential election is fast approaching, and both campaigns are feverishly making final preparations for the post-summer sprint to the finish. The coronavirus pandemic and related economic devastation show few signs of improving. President Donald Trump’s team is fighting to settle on a campaign message as the Republican president himself takes dramatic steps to undermine the integrity of the election in case he loses. But this week largely belongs to Democrat Joe Biden, who is days away from announcing the winner of his veepstakes. Biden’s decision is likely the most significant of his decades-long political career.