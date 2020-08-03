Anderson to start home opener for Milwaukee against Chicago

Chicago White Sox (5-4, second in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (3-3, second in the AL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (0-1, 12.27 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Brewers: Brett Anderson (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers hit the field for the first time in 2020 against the Chicago White Sox.

The Brewers finished 49-32 in home games in 2019. Milwaukee averaged 8.4 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game last year.

The White Sox went 33-48 away from home in 2019. Chicago hit .261 as a team and averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Brewers: Josh Lindblom: (back), Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Ryan Braun: (right index finger), Manny Pina: (finger).

White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Tim Anderson: (right groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.