AP VoteCast: How Black women shape Democratic politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Black women have long been the most loyal and reliable voters within the Democratic coalition, but their political views aren’t always in lockstep with other voters in the party. In its survey of voters in the 2018 midterm elections, AP VoteCast shows that 92% of Black women nationally voted for Democratic House candidates. But the survey also shows that Black female Democrats differ from the rest of the party in their ideology, their issue priorities and their views on some of the key issues facing the country.