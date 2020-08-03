Breakout attempt at Lincoln Hills youth detention center

IRMA, Wis. (WXOW) - Officials report young people being held at the Lincoln Hills detention center broke windows to get out of their housing units over the weekend.

The Dept. of Corrections said those involved never left the yard, but did cause damage at the facility. Authorities said it isn't clear what prompted the incident.

At least one person required treatment for cuts from broken glass. Lincoln Hills has been under scrutiny for several years following allegations of mistreatment by staff.