Builder pitched to Trump wins new border wall contract

HOUSTON (AP) — A construction company whose CEO has made direct appeals on Fox News to build President Donald Trump’s border wall won another major contract Monday. Fisher Industries has been awarded a $289 million contract to build 17 miles of wall in Laredo, Texas, next to the Rio Grande, which separates Texas and Mexico. The North Dakota-based company has already won $1.7 billion in contracts elsewhere along the border. U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican who received campaign donations from company CEO Tommy Fisher and his wife, says he championed Fisher Industries to Trump.