Ex-UCLA gynecologist pleads not guilty to new sex charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former gynecologist who worked for the University of California, Los Angeles has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting seven patients. James Heaps, who had previously been charged with assaulting two patients, entered pleas Monday to additional charges. He’s now facing 20 felony counts that carry a maximum sentence of more than 67 years in prison. Prosecutors contend he sexually assaulted patients between 2011 and 2018. Heaps also is facing several lawsuits from women who allege he groped or fondled them during examinations.