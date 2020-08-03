Hindus in India set to build temple at razed mosque site

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — As Hindus prepare to celebrate the groundbreaking of a long-awaited temple at a disputed ground in northern India, Muslims say they have no firm plans to build a new mosque at an alternative site they were granted to replace the one torn down by Hindu hard-liners decades ago. Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony follows a ruling by India’s Supreme Court last November favoring the building of a Hindu temple on the site. Hindus believe their god Ram was born at the site and claim the Muslim Emperor Babur built a mosque on top of a temple there. The Babri Masjid mosque was destroyed by Hindu hard-liners in 1992, sparking massive Hindu-Muslim violence that left some 2,000 people dead.