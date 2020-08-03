Houston Co. Relay for Life to host live Luminary Ceremony

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Like most events, the Relay for Life Houston County looks a little different this year. Following a virtual relay event this past weekend, they will still seek to honor those battling cancer at a live ceremony on Aug. 14.

Ashley Eckland, a cancer survivor and organizer for this year's relay, said the event will take place that Friday evening from 5 - 10 pm at Old Hickory Park in La Crescent. Social distancing and other COVID-19 safety guidelines will be observed.

Eckland said the money raised from Relay for Life events remains crucial to those fighting cancer in all its forms. It helps fund research, support and further screenings through the American Cancer Society.

Those interested in giving can honor someone who battled or is battling the disease by purchase a Luminary Bag at Qullin's stores in La Crescent and Caledonia or at the event itself. The bags are also available online.

Click here for ordering details.