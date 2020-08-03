‘If not now, when?’: Black women seize political spotlight

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Black women have long been the Democratic Party’s most reliable and loyal voters, but for generations that allegiance didn’t translate to their own political rise. There have been zero Black female governors, just two senators, several dozen congresswomen. But now Black women are mobilized and demanding an overdue return on their investment. Over the last several years and across America, Black women ran and won elections in historic numbers, from Congress to county school boards. They played an important role in Joe Biden’s capture of the Democratic nomination for president, and now they have taken prominent places on his list of possible running mates.