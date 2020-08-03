Minnesota reports 622 more COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday that 622 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Two of the cases were reported in Winona County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 56,560 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state to date, including 6,425 health care workers, MDH said.

The Department said 49,565 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials reported more than 15,800 newly-completed COVID-19 tests in Minnesota in Monday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed to about 1,070,925. MDH said about 872,004 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also reported in Monday's update that two more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, an Anoka County resident who was in their 80s and a Dakota County resident who was in their 70s.

A total of 1,616 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported. MDH said 1,231 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

As of Monday, there are 302 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 153 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU. That's four more COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU, and four fewer patients hospitalized not in the ICU than the Department reported on Sunday.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19: