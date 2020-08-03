 Skip to Content

MSNBC increases Wallace’s workload, shifts Chuck Todd

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC has shuffled its daytime lineup, doubling Nicolle Wallace’s workload and moving Chuck Todd’s ‘Meet the Press Daily’ program from 5 p.m. ET to 1 p.m. Wallace’s program will increase by an hour and run from 4 to 6 p.m. Wallace, the former Bush administration communications official and fierce critic of President Donald Trump, had been drawing a bigger audience than Todd. MSNBC will also give an afternoon news show to Ayman Mohyeldin, who had been working the hour before ‘Morning Joe.’ 

Associated Press

