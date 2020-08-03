Microsoft confirms talks seeking to buy US arm of TikTok

NEW YORK (AP) — Microsoft is confirming that it is in talks with Chinese company ByteDance to acquire the U.S. arm of its popular video app TikTok and has discussed with President Donald Trump his concerns about security and censorship.

The deal it seeks would result in Microsoft owning and operating the TikTok service in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The company says in a statement Sunday that it expects those acquisition talks to conclude by Sept. 15.

The Trump administration has raised a broad array of national security risks it says are presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party.