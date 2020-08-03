 Skip to Content

REPORT: Next week’s Field of Dreams game in Dyersville to be canceled

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) - The 'Field of Dreams' game set for next Thursday between the Cardinals and the White Sox will be canceled, according to MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal.

In a tweet, Rosenthal said that the cancellation is not known to be connected to the positive COVID-19 tests on the Cardinals and more of a logistical problem.

Last week, multiple Cardinals players tested positive for COVID-19, forcing a postponement of several games.

It was also reported Monday that there were 13 more positive tests on the Cardinals, seven players and six staff members.

