Sparta museum open, but call ahead before visiting

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Deke Slayton and Monroe County History Museum are open and free to the public as long as people call ahead to schedule an appointment.

The museum's administration decided to eliminate the cost, schedule one-hour-long visits and disinfect between visits so they could still offer their services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are going to have to re-think how the public will engage history," Monroe County History Museum Director Jarrod Roll said. "We've always prided ourselves at the history room in fact we won a national award last year because of a hands on exhibit. History was hands-on and it was engaging. Now hands-on things people are a little more wary about it."

Both museums are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

To schedule a visit call: 608-269-8680.