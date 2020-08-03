Stranded by virus, honeymooners hitch home on Antarctic boat

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A New Zealand honeymoon couple stranded on the remote Falkland Islands in March because of the coronavirus has managed to get home by hitching a ride on an Antarctic fishing boat. Feeonaa Clifton says she had never spent even a single night aboard a boat before she and her husband Neville embarked on the monthlong voyage through some of the world’s most forbidding seas. After weeks spent watching albatrosses and learning how to don survival suits, they were finally able to set foot on land again Tuesday.