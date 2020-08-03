Summer pest & insect protection for you and your animals

LA CRESCENT, MN (WXOW) - Summer brings many things to the Upper Midwest, like warmer weather, more outdoor recreation and of course increased mosquito and tick activity.

Editor in Chief for LawnStarter.com Daniel Ray said they conducted a study and it concluded you're the most susceptible for a bite or sting during the summer months.

"We found out that July and August are the two months in the US that send the most people to the emergency room with insect bites and stings," said Ray.

The study also states that 1.2 million Americans need emergency treatment for bug bites and stings each year. At the top of the list of most harmful insects and pests are bees, mosquitoes and ticks.

"Mosquitoes are world wide the worst pest. They kill more people than any other insect and that is mainly because of Malaria. In the U.S. that is not such a problem as we have largely contained most of the diseases born by mosquitoes. They are a persistent annoyance but not so much a vector of disease," said Ray. "Ticks however, ticks are a big annoyance especially to our pets."

Ticks are often times found in wooded and grassy areas, and according to the American Kennel Club, it's important to inspect you and your dogs after coming in from walks.

They say to look for ticks on dogs' feet, in between their toes, on their lips, around the eyes and inside ears. They also remind you to check your dog's rear end and under their tail.

Dr. McCormick from La Crescent Animal Care says there are some symptoms to look for in your animal that could translate to Lyme Disease, which is the most common tick related illness.

"They get sick very quickly. They may harbor the infection for a long time but they will be very painful, lethargic, fever those kinds of things," said McCormick.

"The best recommendation is to have your dog vaccinated for Lyme and to do a monthly year-round prevention."

The most common ticks here in the Midwest are Deer tick, Wood tick and the Lone Star tick. The deer tick is the one you should be the most concerned about, because it's typically the most common carrier for Lyme Disease.