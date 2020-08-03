This year, Harvest Crusade takes shape as a cinematic event

It’s being described as a “part movie, part evangelist” event. This year, amid a global pandemic, the staple Harvest Crusade event at Angel Stadium will take shape as a cinematic event. Dubbed “A Rush of Hope,” the film will be released on Labor Day weekend. It will feature messages from Harvest Christian Fellowship Pastor Greg Laurie along with outtakes from faith-based films like “I Still Believe” and “Woodlawn.” Laurie said the cinematic crusade will be more intimate and personal.