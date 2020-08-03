Trump loyalist gets Defense post as Senate nomination stalls

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic leaders of congressional defense committees are condemning President Donald Trump’s appointment of a former general and staunch loyalist to a senior Pentagon post. The appointment came just days after it became clear that getting the former general’s nomination confirmed by the Senate to a higher post would be difficult if not doomed. Trump appointed retired Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata to a job performing the duties of the deputy undersecretary for defense policy. The appointment comes amid ongoing furor over offensive remarks Tata made about Islam. The Senate canceled a hearing last week on his nomination to become defense undersecretary for policy, the third highest civilian post at the Pentagon.